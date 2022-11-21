New owner for CHAS

CHAS, previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of the London Borough of Merton, is being sold to Veriforce, a US supply chain management software company.

CHAS – which stands for Contractors Health & Safety Assessment Scheme – is a scheme to which contractors sign up to demonstrate their credentials to clients.

Veriforce has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CHAS 2013 Limited.

Veriforce chief executive Colby Lane said: “For 30 years, Veriforce has been working with the world’s leading companies to make work safer. It’s more important now than ever, and we know that coming together with CHAS will strengthen both companies’ ability to deliver on our mission. We’re excited to bring this incredible offering to the market and work with our existing and new clients to build a truly global solution for managing risk in the supply chain.”

CHAS managing director Ian McKinnon added: “We are very excited to be joining Veriforce, who are committed to growing the business both within the UK and internationally. The breadth of capability will enable CHAS to achieve its full potential, enabling the business to diversify into new markets and offer new additional services for the benefit of our clients and customers.”

