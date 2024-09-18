New owner for Clarkebond

The acquisition will take IDHG to seven locations, including Bristol, Maidstone, London, Exeter, Ireland and Poland, and an estimated annual turnover of more than £10m.

Tim Burt will remain chief executive of IDHG following the move, and its headquarters will be in Bristol, where both firms have offices.

Clarkebond commercial director Neil Marks will join the IDHG senior management team alongside Wojciech Wisnowski (partner), Ian Fernandes-Johnson (UK managing director), Michal Rzaski (IDHG Poland director) and Brian Davis (head of finance).

IDHG was founded by Tim Burt and Wojciech Wisniowski in 2011 in Rochester, Kent. Expansion into Poland and Bristol followed, along with more engineering disciplines, with managing director Ian Fernandes-Johnson joining in 2020.

IDHG managing director Ian Fernandes-Johnson said: “Adding the skills and strengths of Clarkebond to our existing capabilities will be a game changer. The move transitions IDHG to a multi-disciplined engineering consultancy, providing services from concept through to construction on site. In my very first meeting with the Clarkebond team, my overriding impression was how much they care about the work they deliver, which resonated with me and the IDH approach. Exciting times indeed.”

Clarkebond commercial director Neil Marks added: “The opportunities that this deal provides for our staff, the additional services that both companies can now offer and the additional infrastructure that IDH brings to the company aligns with our vision to provide outstanding engineering for communities and place. It will increase our competitiveness so that Clarkebond can continue in pursuit of that vision and grow to be a stronger and more resilient company.”

