New owner for Exeter consulting engineer

Bailey Partnership is a multi-disciplinary construction consultant with four offices – in Plymouth, Exeter, Bristol and Sevenoaks – and more than 90 staff.

BSW Consulting is a civil and structural engineering firm with a team of 16.

Bailey partner Mike Fisher said: “The practice currently provides architecture, interior design, town planning, building services engineering, quantity surveying, building surveying, cost consultancy, project management and CDM services. The addition of a broad based civil and structural consultancy team enables us to offer a truly multi-disciplinary service in-house. Having worked successfully with BSW for many years we knew that we share a similar culture and ethos and with both practices being at the forefront of the use of BIM , the full in house design capability will be enhanced.”

BSW director Bernard Bonfiglio added: “We are incredibly excited to join Bailey Partnership. This opportunity infuses our team with greater expertise, services and resources that we can offer to our clients, and it enables us to provide our staff with increased opportunities to work on a diverse range projects.”

