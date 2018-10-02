New owner for monitoring specialist

Datum was founded in 1999 by chief executive Rory O’Rourke to provide monitoring services to the mining, rail and construction sectors. It has 100 employees and offices in Manchester and London.

Rory O’Rourke said: “DSI is an impressive business with a history of excellence built on reputation and, as a pivotal component of its Global Services Division, will enable Datum to expand and grow to meet the vast opportunities presented to the company by HS2 and other major projects. Together DSI and Datum are well positioned to deliver innovation and technology to meet the challenges set by the customers of each company across the world.”

Sanjay Razdan, president of DSI Global Services said: “Datum’s products and services, including Infrastructural Health Monitoring, are added to our portfolio of Global Services to enhance safety, savings and sustainability of our customers.”