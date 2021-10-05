New owner for Neo

Neo Property Solutions, based in Leeds, will continue to be run by its existing management team under the ownership of private equity backed PTSG.

PTSG chief executive Paul Teasdale said: “This acquisition strengthens our capability within our fire solutions division and ensures our clients can now receive all three of the most important fire services in one place – electrical, mechanical and passive.

“The business will retain the Neo management team, which will continue to grow and expand the businesses as they are integrated into PTSG’s successful delivery model across our Fire Solutions division. We are delighted that Alistair Hodgson, Andrew Young and Steven Doherty will continue to lead the business and their vast experience and technical ability will be a great addition to our highly skilled PTSG team.”

Premier Technical Services Group, with its headquarters in Castleford, employs around 1,400 people across 37 UK sites, servicing more than 180,000 buildings. It operates across four divisions: Access & Safety, Electrical Services, Building Access Specialists and Fire Solutions. It is majority owned by Macquarie Capital and Warburg Pincus.

