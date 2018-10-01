New owner for rental software firm

UK-based KCS produces enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems for supply chain management, financial accounting, customer relationship management, warehousing, transport and other business functions. It has taken over InspHire and also Current-RMS, a software system for the event hire sector.

KCS chief executive Ian Bendelow said: “The acquisitions of InspHire and Current-RMS deliver a great opportunity for us to strengthen our presence in the hire software market in the UK, as well as developing further global opportunities in this sector. They are both very high quality businesses with offerings that are complementary to our own. We’re looking forward to working with their employees and to welcoming them to the KCS family.”

InspHire managing director Graham Dobbs added: “InspHire is the leading rental software provider in the market with aspirations to offer software to a wider rental world. We knew this wouldn’t be easy but was a challenge we welcomed. Joining forces with KCS has made that challenge easier to overcome, KCS already have that global footprint which will accelerate dual growth, plus, our two companies complement each other on many different levels. Our customers can look forward to accessing more features and functions from our combined offerings in the near future.”