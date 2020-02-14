New owner for roof tile merchant

Roof tiles supplied by McCann

The acquisition is the first since Brickability’s initial public offering on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and more are planned.

McCann is a specialist importer and distributor of natural and man-made building products, focused on roofing. Based in Grays, Essex, it imports clay and slate roof tiles from France, Spain and Belgium. In 2019, McCann reported profit before tax of £700,000 on revenue of £8.2m.

McCann will become a subsidiary of Crest Brick Slate & Tile Limited, an existing Brickability Group company.

Brickability chief executive Alan Simpson said: "Bringing McCann into the Brickability Group is very exciting. This is exactly the sort of acquisition we set out to make when we listed: the right price with strong management, great performance and a strong business model that fits the Brickability mould.

"We look forward to welcoming the McCann team and working with them to keep growing the group, diversifying our product range and increasing our distribution footprint. We have to keep delivering for our shareholders, so expect our focus on acquisition and expansion to continue."

