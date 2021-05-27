New owner for site hut supplier

Welfare 4 Hire is now owned by AER Rents

AER Rents, an O’Flaherty Holdings company, has acquired Hampshire-based Welfare 4 Hire, a mobile site hut and welfare unit hire company.

AER first invested in plant hire in 2014 with the acquisition of London-based Mr Plant Hire and last year also acquired Mainline Group in the Midlands and Drogheda Hire & Sales in Irelands.

Welfare 4 Hire was founded by Marc Prince and Stephen Dormer in 2013, with sales director Mel Gould joining in 2017. As with AER’s previous acquisitions, Welfare 4 Hire will retain its brand identity under the new ownership.

Marc Prince said: “Welfare 4 Hire are excited to join the AER group and for the opportunities this will bring. Additional investment will allow us to accelerate our growth plans and expand our product range. Future depot expansion into the north of England will further improve our geographical coverage and maintain our high level of customer service. We will continue to work closely with our preferred suppliers to ensure we offer the best welfare facilities in the UK.”

O’Flaherty has been a leading car dealer and importer in Ireland for decades. While AER Rents describes itself as part of the O’Flaherty Holdings Group, filings at Companies House show that it ceased to be controlled by O’Flaherty in April 2018, transferring briefly to a holding company registered in Malta, Hailstone Holdings Limited, before transitioning to majority control by Guernsey lawyer Mark Torode.

O’Flaherty Holdings previously owned aerial work platform manufacturer Time Versalift, which it sold in 2017.

