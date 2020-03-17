New owner for Welsh truss supplier

Huws Gray development manager Osian Jones Truss and Tom Jones, managing director of AC Roof Trusses

Established in1982, AC Trusses makes structural timber components. It employs 30 people at its 1.4-acre site in Welshpool, where it has two factories with 17,000 sq ft of production facilities.

Huws Gray, founded in 1990 from a single branch in Anglesey, has 100 branches across England and Wales, including the 26 Ridgeons branches it acquired in 2018.

Osian Jones, truss and Easi-joist development manager for Huws Gray, said: “We are very pleased to be able to announce the acquisition of AC Roof Trusses. The company is very well known and respected for its expertise and service. It’s going to be a very exiting period for everyone involved. We are very much looking forward to building on the success of both of the roof truss manufacturing locations and utilising the expanded Huws Gray Group branch network to distribute products to our customer base across the country.”

AC Roof Trusses managing director Tom Jones said: “On behalf of the directors and all employees we are very proud to be joining the Huws Gray Group. Recent years has shown exceptional growth where we have worked closely with Huws Gray and grown to be a reliable and trusted supplier of engineered timber structures which include timber frame wall panels, Posi-joists, roof trusses and spandrel panels. With the current management structure being retained we are hugely excited for the future to working with the rest of the Huws Gray Group, opening doors to new opportunities and building on the success the company has had in recent years.”

