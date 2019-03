A Lyte ladder

Lyte Industries (Wales) Limited was put into administration by its directors in January. The assets have now been acquired by Breal Capital, which has set up Lyte Ladders & Towers Limited.

The new owner said that Lyte would “continue to offer the same first-class quality UK manufactured products and services as before with a future filled with continuous investment and development”.

The Swansea-based company also makes aluminium access towers as well as ladders.