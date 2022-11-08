New planning manager at Avanti Homes

Falls has more than 12 years’ experience in the planning industry and began her career in local authority planning before moving into housebuilding in 2015.

As regional planning manager, she will be responsible for moving potential sites through the planning process and establishing strong relationships with local authorities.

Commenting on her appointment, Falls said: “As a planner, my favourite part of the job is successfully obtaining planning permission and seeing developments come to life. It is exciting to play a role in delivering new homes for our customers, and to contribute towards creating communities where people want to live.

“I have always favoured the residential side of planning, so I am looking forward to taking the next step in my career with a company which has such impressive and ambitious growth plans.”

Avant Homes Central, part of the Avant Homes Group, one of the UK’s leading private developers of residential property, currently has nine live developments ranging from Chesterfield to Mansfield with many more due to start as the business continues to implement its growth plans.

Commenting on Fall’s appointment, Avant Homes Central managing director, Chris Coley, said: “With Katy’s experience in planning within local authorities and housebuilding in the Midlands, it’s an exciting time for the business to be welcoming her to the planning team.

“As the planning manager for the region, Katy will be pivotal in working closely with local councils to secure planning consent for our new sites and drive our Central operation towards expansion success.”

In addition to Central, Avant Homes has five other regional businesses operating within Scotland, northeast England, Yorkshire, East Midlands and West Midlands.

