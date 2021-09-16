New president for FIDIC

FIDIC president Tony Barry

The election of Tony Barry follows a a vote by FIDIC member associations at its annual meeting on 14th September 2021.

He became a board director of the FIDIC (Fédération Internationale Des Ingénieurs-Conseils) in 2015 and one of its vice-presidents in 2018. He succeeds William Howard as president and will hold a two-year term of office.

Tony Barry was, until June 2016, managing director of the Asia business of Australian consulting engineer Aurecon. Previously he was Aurecon’s chief business development officer and its chief executive for the Asia-Pacific region. He was also president of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Australia from 2004 to 2006.

Since 2017, he has been a non-executive director of the Viridian Financial Group

Tony Barry said: “I am looking forward to working with my colleagues on the FIDIC board and its CEO to deliver on FIDIC’s ambitious strategic plan 2020-2024 and we have many initiatives planned to help develop and drive the industry forward globally, share knowledge and resources and lead and advocate on critical issues facing our sector and society.

“These crucial issues range from climate change and sustainability to infrastructure investment, better procurement and contracting, digital transformation, improving quality and capacity, reducing corruption and supporting our members to address the very serious risk, liability and insurance issues facing infrastructure professionals.”

