New principal for Leeds College of Building

Derek Whitehead

Ian Billyard has been has been CEO & principal of Leeds College of Building since March 2003. When he retires at the end of 2018, he will have been with the college for 22 years.

Taking over as CEO & principal, from January 2019, is Derek Whitehead, who is currently deputy principal.

Derek Whitehead said: “I am very much looking forward to starting my new role as principal of Leeds College of Building, continuing to build on the existing successes at the college. The college and all the staff are committed to ensuring students have a first-class experience together, reaching their full potential and maximising the opportunities that are available to them. I have worked at the college for 14½ years; the college has an exciting future ahead, supported by stakeholders and employers and I am honoured and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead it.”

Chair of governors Andrew Iveson said: “We look forward to Derek commencing his role as principal. Not only will his appointment ensure a thorough and seamless transition, he has outstanding knowledge of the college, construction and built environment sector and our aspirations. We are certain that his expertise will continue to make a significant contribution to the future success of the college.

“The board would also like to acknowledge the commitment and hard work of Ian Billyard in supporting students to achieve their aspirations – and stakeholders to engage with us – to ensure that the construction sector is supported and developed in the Leeds City Region and beyond.”

Ian Billyard said: “It has been an enormous privilege to have worked with such an outstanding team of staff and governors. During this time the college has changed considerably; both in response to industry and the FE sector and I feel it’s in great shape for the next stage in its development.”