New programme offers to help Ayrshire subbies win more work

The introduction of Build Ayrshire follows the success of a similar programme in Lanarkshire.

The new eight-week programme of practical instruction is designed to guide local construction industry-related businesses on winning new, high-value work from Scotland’s Tier 1 building contractors. An initial online information day will be hosted by Hub South West on 14th January.

The programme, which is taking place in association with North, East and South Ayrshire Councils, is conducted by Hub south West, the public-private partnership of local authorities, NHS, blue-light services and Tier 1 building contractors Morisons, Graham, Morgan Sindall, Ashleigh, BAM, Robertson and Keir.

The online programme contains shared learning for all delegates on business in general, including strategy, goal setting, leadership, team building and development, marketing and promotion, procurement, cost control, cyber security and corporate social responsibility.

It will comprise eight Thursday sessions from 9.15 until 13.30 between 4th February and 25th March, with the first workshop on Your Business, Past, Present and Future.

Further workshops are You and Your People, Building an Effective Team and Running a Smooth Operation, Setting Out Your Stall, Growing Your Business, Looking Inward – Watching the Backdoor, and Moving Forward with Confidence.

The Build Ayrshire programme also includes supply chain meetings with several of Hub South West's active Tier 1 contractors and concludes with an opportunity to pitch to all of them followed up by short meetings with each Tier 1 participant.

As part of the final event one business will win the main award for the programme as decided by a panel of Tier 1 Contractor judges chaired by hub South West's chief executive, Michael McBrearty.

Mark Houston, supply chain development manager at Hub South West, said: “This, the first Build Ayrshire Programme, follows on from eleven of our Building for Growth and three Build Lanarkshire programmes which we have run over the last six years.

“Over 130 companies have now 'graduated' from these programmes, many of which have improved their business and experienced high growth by both broadening and deepening their grasp of the factors needed to win more new, bigger contracts from the Tier One contractors.”

