New project tackles flooding of Mekong Delta

The World Bank’s Vu Quang Cac with Royal HaskoningDHV’s Bas van Dijk

The masterplan, which is funded by the World Bank, will set out proposals across in different disciplines to 2030, with a further view towards 2050.

The geographical situation of the Mekong Delta renders it highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including rising sea levels, flooding during the wet season and water shortages during the dry season.

The overall purpose behind the plan is to build a resilient Mekong Delta and help countries like Vietnam make climate-smart choices that are long-term, integrated and adaptive. Priorities will be to deliver clean water and sanitation for all and take urgent action to combat climate change.

The Mekong Delta is essential to Vietnam’s economy, as an import/export hub for the country’s agricultural industry. Ongoing building and expansion will also add to the pressure on natural resources.

As part of its role, and working closely with its client, the Ministry of Planning & Investment, Royal HaskoningDHV will develop a strategic investment framework to help Vietnam use its resources effectively and develop its competitive advantage.

The project also involves the creation of a 'digital decision support toolkit' to promote an evidence-based planning approach in driving future direction. This will be pulled together into a real-time automated information hub, drawing on the toolkit’s database and analytical tools such as hydro-hydraulic modelling software.

Thang Doan, director of the water advisory group within Royal HaskoningDHV in Vietnam, said: "The Ministry of Planning and Investment has long recognised the vital role of water as a key natural resource in the ongoing development of the Mekong Delta; as well as the significant threats posed by climate change. We are proud to bring our water resilience expertise, combined with the latest digital thinking and tooling, to help create an achievable long-term vision for economic success and resilience for this important part of Vietnam."

An official signing ceremony took place this week, witnessed by Dutch minister of infrastructure and water management, Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, and the deputy prime minister of Vietnam, Trinh Dinh Dung.