New screening buckets from Prodem

Prodem PSB-R rotary screening bucket

Prodem’s PSB-R rotary screening buckets are designed for waste material separation on demolition sites, aggregate recovery on construction sites, organic waste separation in landfill sites, filling containment cages and covering pipes in pipeline works.

“Reuse and recycle is becoming something of a mantra in the construction industry and Prodem wants to make this as easy to do as possible” said director Matthew Bastable.

With nine models available, the Prodem PSB-R range is suitable for use on excavators weighing between 2.5 and 75 tonnes and allows the in-situ usage of otherwise wasted materials. It is also available in a wheeled loader version.

The inlet profile is designed to facilitate material loading and larger models also have a tapered bottom to increase the screening surface and maximise productivity. Other design features include: