New signing for Gtek Demolition

Demolition veteran Dave Cobern has joined Gtek Demolition as operations director.

Dave Cobern was demolition director of Cuddy Group for many years before moving to TE Scudder as operations manager in 2016.

He is also a member of the Institute of Demolition Engineers.

Gtek Group joint managing director Jim Readle said: “On behalf of the board, we are delighted to welcome Dave and feel sure that his positive approach along with his unrivalled experience will ensure the demolition company continues to grow whilst providing a great service for our customers.”