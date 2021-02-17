New start for Keltbray director

Joe Jackson

With his new company Jackson Remediation, Joe Jackson will be going into competition against his former colleagues at Keltbray.

He is promising customers “a higher value service at a lower price”.

Services offered include: contaminated land assessment and remediation design; remediation construction and enabling works; and waste management.

Mr Jackson said: “Our mission is to deliver quality remediation and enabling services at the best price possible. We specifically focus on value creation and quality delivery, drawing upon our deep technical expertise and profound understanding of the construction process. We are agile and highly focussed on how contamination issues can be overcome in the most robust yet cost effective manner throughout the project lifecycle.”

Joe Jackson had run Keltbray Remediation since the division was first set up in 2013.

Keltbray said its remediation division now reports to Tim Bowen as part of Keltbray Environmental Services, which is part of the Built Environment division reporting to Michael O'Hagan.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk