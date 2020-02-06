New type of hybrid excavator on the way

The EC300E Hybrid excavator

Volvo Construction Equipment says that that its forthcoming EC300E Hybrid excavator will improve fuel efficiency by up to 20%.

The first of a new range of excavators, EC300E Hybrid will be launched later this year.

The boom-down motion is used to charge energy-storing accumulators that power the engine system.

Unlike other systems that capture the swing energy of an excavator’s upper works to electrically assist the engine, Volvo’s novel hydraulic hybrid harvests ‘free’ energy generated by the down motion of the excavator’s boom and uses it to supercharge the engine system.

The 20-litre hydraulic accumulators are recharged and then deliver energy to drive hydraulic assist motors that help power the engine system. There are the same levels of controllability and performance as the standard EC300E, including the ability to work in ECO mode and Hybrid mode simultaneously, Volvo says.

While there are costs associated with this technology, Volvo says that the payback can be a little less than two years when used in dig and dump applications.

