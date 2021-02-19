New technical director for BSRIA

Tom Garrigan

Tom Garrigan’s promotion fills the hole left by the departure of Colin Goodwin last November, who had only been in post for two years.

Mr Garrigan joined BSRIA in 2007 as a test engineer, becoming business manager for the BSRIA Test House in 2015.

BSRIA chief executive Julia Evans said: “Tom will be a welcome member of the team and brings with him not only innate professionalism and knowledge but also insightful views of BSRIA’s future.”

Meanwhile Colin Goodwin, technical director of Mitie before he joined BSRIA in 2018, has set up his own property services consulting business in Kent.

