New trustees for CITB

Sophie Seddon and Tony Elliott

Sophie Seddon is people and culture director at building maintenance firm Novus and Tony Elliott is group human relations director at Robertson Group.

Sophie Seddon joined her family business after graduating in business management 10 years ago. Starting her career at Seddon Property Services, she was involved in the company’s rebrand to Novus. Since then she has become the head of client engagement and communication in 2018, before moving into a new role this year.

Tony Elliott is part of the senior team at Robertson and was chair of CITB’s Scotland nation council from September 2018 to June 2020. He is also a member of the Scottish Apprenticeship Advisory Board.

Peter Lauener, chair of the CITB board, said: “I’m delighted to welcome two extremely talented people to our board. We need a diverse range of talent, in terms of skills, experience and personal background, and I’m sure both Tony and Sophie will strengthen our decision-making at this critical time. With the challenges we face through Covid-19, and with a new CITB strategic plan in development, they will play a leading role in ensuring there is a strong skills-based recovery for construction.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk