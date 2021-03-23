New UK chief for French testing house

Nicolas Detchepare

Nicolas Detchepare takes over as chief executive of Socotec UK from Ian Sparks, who is retiring after managing the company for the last eight years.

Socotec – Société de Contrôle Technique et d’expertise de la construction – was established in 1953 out of Bureau Sécuritas, the first building inspection organisation in France. It entered the UK in 2017 with the takeover of ESG.

The UK is Socotec’s second biggest market, after France, with an annual turnover of £140m and more than 1,700 employees. Its ambition is to become the leading trusted third party in testing inspection and certification in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Nicolas Detchepare joined Socotec in 2016 with an MBA from Instead and experience in operations management and consultancy from PwC and Alix Partners. He has managed the Socotec’s equipment and industry activity in France for the past four years and is a member of the group management board.

