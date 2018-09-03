New UK chief for HB Reavis

Steven Skinner

Steven Skinner will drive HB Reavis’ plans for growth across the UK be responsible for a portfolio that includes the redevelopment of Elizabeth House in Waterloo and over-site development at Farringdon West Crossrail station in London.

Steven Skinner joined HB Reavis UK in April 2017 as a director, with responsibility for acquisitions, leasing, financing, asset management, and marketing. Prior to joining HB Reavis, Steven was Head of BNP Paribas Real Estate’s West End office.

Radim Rimanek, deputy CEO of HB Reavis Group, said: “I couldn’t be more excited to announce Steven’s promotion to UK CEO. Since joining HB Reavis, Steven has contributed to the significant growth of our business in the UK, he has been a passionate ambassador of our strategy to deliver remarkable experiences, and is an inspiring character.”

Steven Skinner said: “We have already emerged as one of the leading commercial developers in the UK and have a tremendously exciting pipeline. I look forward to delivering this, working with our highly talented, passionate and entrepreneurial team in London.”