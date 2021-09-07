New venture for Ridge

Ridge’s infrastructure project management office (PMO) service is led by newly appointed partner Elliot Patsanza in the company’s London office.

Elliot Patsanza was previously a director at Capita Real Estate & Infrastructure, heading its infrastructure cost and management business.

Mr Patsanza said: “The National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline contains projections of £600bn of public and private investment in infrastructure over the next 10 years. We need to make sure that infrastructure projects are delivered on programme and on budget and achieve expectations for maintenance costs and sustainability. I am looking forward to helping clients achieve these objectives. “

