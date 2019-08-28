New Watertight concrete from Aggregate Industries

Watertight concrete prevents water from flowing into or out of a structure

Branded as Watertight, the new admixture-driven range is available in three forms: Watertight Pro Protect, Watertight Super Protect and Watertight Core Protect.

Each is formulated using Watertight concrete mixed with a blend of BASF Construction Chemicals’s MasterLife WP 799 waterproofing system.

Aggregate Industries says that, when correctly specified and constructed, Watertight complies with BS 8102:2009 Code of practice for protection of below ground structures against water from the ground. It is claimed to reduce installation time and is available as a pumpable or flowing mix in slump and flow grades.

Joanne Wilkins, Aggregate Industries’ head of business development for asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, said: “At Aggregate Industries, we understand that waterproofing isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. That’s why we’ve partnered with BASF to develop our Watertight range into a new three-tiered system – giving architects and specifiers greater flexibility than ever before when choosing an appropriate waterproofing solution.

“What’s more, given the ever-rising importance of sustainability, we are the first construction materials supplier to offer Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) to determine the environmental impact of our Watertight concrete. This will make it easier for our clients to meet the environmental requirements of a project by providing detailed information on everything from production to recycling options.”

