New wind farm to double Djibouti's power output

The wind farm will be the country’s first renewable energy installation; all of its power currently comes from fossil fuel sources.

The project will help reduce the cost of electricity, increase energy independence and decrease the country’s CO 2 emissions. Energy access rates and reliability in Africa are the lowest in the world and electricity costs are among the highest. There are still 110,000 households in Djibouti without access to power, despite high resource potential and opportunities for cross-border export.

The new installation, part of an expanding national renewable energy development programme, is designed to allow the 940,000 population of Djibouti and its key industries to strengthen its electrical independence and economic development.

“Access to affordable energy is key to supporting long-term sustainability and economic growth. Industrialization, agricultural improvement or even the expansion of municipal water systems depend on reliable and cost-effective energy access,” said Siemens Gamesa CEO Markus Tacke. “This project is another step in Siemens Gamesa’s commitment to shaping a sustainable future for Africa.”

The 17 SG 3.4-132 wind turbines will be installed near the Goubet cove in the Gulf of Tadjoura, on a 395-hectare site. The wind farm electricity connection, the civil works and 10km of internal road and tracks will be built as part of project. Siemens Gamesa will also provide maintenance to the wind farm, which is scheduled to be operational in mid-2021, for a minimum of 10 years, with the option to renew. The electricity generated will be sold by the consortium to Electricité de Djibouti, the national power generation company, for a period of 25 years.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk