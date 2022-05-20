New York engineer opens in London

DeSimone's Farringdon office

DeSimone’s London office starts out with just five staff – or ‘Teammates’ in the company’s jargon – headed by Lindel Reid (structural engineering and design) and Nick Cane (claims, disputes, risk management, project management).

The plan is to have between 20 and 30 staff – Teammates – within the next two or three years, depending on workload secured. Specifically, a recruitment drive is on for structural engineers, façade engineers, claims & dispute practitioners and risk management consultants.

The London office, at 49-51 Farringdon Road, is currently supporting four international and local construction disputes.

Founded in New York City in 1969, the firm has offices in the USA, South America, the Middle East and now London. Its completed projects include the Statue of Liberty Museum, the Wasl Tower in Dubai, and the Miami residential tower One Thousand Museum with Zaha Hadid architects.

One Thousand Museum in Miami

Chairman and chief executive Stephen DeSimone said: “The decision to expand to London was an easy one and made complete sense in supporting the accelerated growth that DeSimone is experiencing and our development plans for the European market. This move will further strengthen our capabilities of supporting our clients around the world with exceptional services and help us attract new clients in London and beyond.”

