New York moves forward with LaGuardia airport link

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s action will enable multiple potential routes identified by local community to be considered in the environmental review process for the new AirTrain connection.

The proposed AirTrain LGA project would connect the airport with the Long Island Rail Road Station and the 7 subway train at Mets-Willets Point in Flushing, Queens. Trips between the airport and New York Penn Station or Grand Central Terminal would take less than 30 minutes.

"The new LaGuardia Airport will provide an improved customer experience with better access to airlines and public transportation for all passengers - essential to the airport's transformation," said Cuomo. "AirTrain LGA will set an example of comprehensive transit infrastructure for the rest of the nation, and will pay dividends for decades by connecting riders to transit hubs across the Metropolitan area, boosting passenger growth across all airlines, and providing a more efficient means of travel for generations to come."