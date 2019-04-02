New York plans congestion charge to fund transport spending

The budget includes a strategic reform plan for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and a dedicated revenue stream to fund the next capital plan through the CBD tolling. The tolling programme is expected to leverage US$15bn (£11.5bn), which will be dedicated to MTA capital needs.

The FY 2020 Enacted Budget requires the MTA to develop a reorganisation plan by June. Among other things, it also calls for a major construction review unit made up of outside experts to review major projects. The budget will also allow the MTA to debar any contractor that exceeds 10% the contract cost or time on a capital construction project. Other measures include a requirement for any MTA capital project over US$25m to use design-build.

The MTA funding includes a CBD tolling programme, which will be the first program of its kind in the country. It will include the installation of electronic tolling devices on the perimeter of the CBD. A six-member Traffic Mobility Review Board will be established by the Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority (TBTA) to advise on tolls. The implementation day will not be before 31st December 2020.