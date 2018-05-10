Construction Skills Construction Skills
Thu May 10 2018

News » International » New Zealand allocates further $10bn for capital projects » published 10 May 2018

New Zealand allocates further $10bn for capital projects

New Zealand’s budget next week will announce an investment of NZ$42bn (£21.5bn) in capital spending over the next five years to support rebuilding of infrastructure and critical public services.

Finance minister Grant Robertson said: ““This is $10 billion more than forecast over five years by the previous government before the election.”

He added that the capital investments to be announced on 17 May will give a boost to health to ensure that our hospitals are fit for purpose and can cope with a growing and ageing population.

“Education will also get a significant investment to support our schools to deal with ageing buildings and increasing enrolments,” he said. “We are upgrading our transport network to ensure we have a safe, efficient transport system, and will make the largest investment of our lifetimes into New Zealand’s regions via the $1 billion per year Provincial Growth Fund.”

 

This article was published on 10 May 2018

