New Zealand announces $1.5bn housing programme

The plan to revitalise the area involves a mix of new state-owned homes, affordable and market-priced homes to help tackle the country’s housing crisis. The affordable ones will be built under the KiwiBuild initiative.

“We will be building new homes and other facilities that will greatly improve the wellbeing of thousands of families and support this community so it can be healthier, safer and more connected,” said Ardern. “

The regeneration will primarily be led by HLC, a subsidiary company of Housing NZ, and will renew and build 2,900 state homes and at least 2,000 affordable KiwiBuild and market homes in Porirua – the first KiwiBuild homes announced in the Wellington region. The government said that Wellington has not seen a project of this scale and ambition since around the time Porirua City was first built in the 1950s and 1960s.

“While the revitalisation will be housing-led, we don’t intend to stop there,” said Ardern. “We want to start a conversation with the eastern Porirua community about how to unlock the potential for social and economic growth there, and making it an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”