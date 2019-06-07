BibbyBibby
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri June 07 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. New Zealand introduces timber design guides

New Zealand introduces timber design guides

12 hours NZ Wood has launched the first in a series of guides aimed at helping boost the use of timber in construction.

The booklets are designed to help engineers, architects, developers and others in the building and construction industry understand the benefits of using wood in their projects.

Timber research organisations and developers across New Zealand, have worked together to produce the guides as a way to encourage the use of prefabricated timber components and engineered products in the construction sector.

‘Design for Fire Safety’ and ‘Designing for Prefabrication’ are the first publications in the series.

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »