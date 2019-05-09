New Zealand publishes five-year infrastructure pipeline

New Dunedin Hospital is in the pipeline for completion in 2028

The pipeline will be used to set out the projects to be delivered by central government agencies over the next five years.

Developing a long-term and publicly available infrastructure pipeline will be a key focus for the new Infrastructure Commission, which is due to be up and running by the end of the year.

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said: “By shining a light on the big capital projects expected over a five-year horizon, the pipeline will not only give industry much needed certainty, but also help inform the Infrastructure Commission’s thinking as it develops a 30-year strategy to reverse New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit and maximise value for money from the Government’s $42 billion capital spending plan.”

He added: “The Government is the construction industry’s biggest client and the new Commission will play an important role in coordinating and planning New Zealand’s infrastructure investment, to improve the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

Jones said that creating a fulsome pipeline is also a priority identified in the recently launched draft Construction Industry Accord (link opens in new tab).

“Once fully developed, the Infrastructure Pipeline tool will help give the infrastructure market greater confidence about the timing, sequencing and scale of future credible and committed infrastructure projects, so it can gear-up capacity and capability to deliver,” said Jones.

The prototype currently includes data from five capital-intensive central government agencies: The Ministries of Education and Health, the New Zealand Transport Agency, the New Zealand Defence Force and the Department of Corrections.

“This prototype will allow us to gather feedback on the pipeline’s form and function before it expands to involve all central government agencies, local government, and, in time, private sector projects.” Shane Jones said.