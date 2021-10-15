Next chair picked for Scottish construction group

Ron Fraser

Fraser has worked in the industry for over 40 years, acting as designer, contractor and client's representative for construction projects in Scotland and across the world.

He has been a member of CSILG since 2015 and was appointed its executive director in 2017. He led the development of the Scottish Construction Industry Strategy published in 2019 and was a founding participant in the establishment of the Construction Leadership Forum with the Scottish government.

During the Covid-19 pandemic Ron developed, in conjunction with industry, the Safe Operating Guidance that facilitated a return to work for the sector.

He said: “I have actively participated in CSILG since joining in 2015 and I am honoured to have been elected by the Industry Leadership Group as their Chair for the next three years.

“The construction sector is well placed to play a major role in helping Scotland to achieve its net carbon zero targets, to provide the infrastructure the we need to support economic and social development across the country and to provide stimulating and rewarding careers for people from a wide range of backgrounds. However, achieving this will require cultural change by all stakeholders in the built environment.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with the Scottish government, public sector bodies and all parts of the industry on improving the way in which we both procure and deliver the built environment in Scotland.”

Current chair, Ken Gillespie, said: “Construction Scotland has been working with all of our stakeholders to try and improve the way we do business together thereby continuing to enhance the sector's contribution to the inclusive economic growth of Scotland whilst reducing economic leakage. Whilst we have made excellent progress in bringing into focus the challenges facing the sector along with suggested solutions, implementation of the collective actions necessary to transform the sector remains challenging.

“To achieve this transformation requires a cultural change in behaviour towards long term and collaborative relationships and a major shift in procurement practice including ending the prevalent culture of driving down to the lowest tender price. Ron is a natural choice as CSILG's next chair, given his extensive experience, long standing involvement and the substantial contribution he has made to date.”

