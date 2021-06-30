Next generation takes the reins at Wernick

Jonathan Wernick

Jonathan Wernick takes over as chief executive of his family business from Simon Doran, who is taking an early retirement, having turned 60 this year.

Aged 31, Jonathan Wernick is the son of chairman David Wernick and the great-grandson of Samuel Wernick, who started the business in 1934 building sheds. Wernick today produces and hires temporary and portable buildings.

Jonathan Wernick first worked as a yard operative at the Wickford Hire depot during his school summer holidays in 2006 before moving on to do holiday work with Wernick Events between 2009 and 2011.

After graduating from university he joined the company full-time in January 2012 as depot manager for Wernick Events, becoming general manager the following year. In 2015 he moved across to Wernick Hire, initially as southeast regional manager for the South East in 2015 where he had responsibility for six depots.

At 27, he joined the Wernick Group executive team as marketing director.

“It’s exciting to be the fourth generation of the family to be leading the company and I look forward to the challenge of continuing its success,” he said.

His father, David Wernick, aged 64, remains chairman and majority owner.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk