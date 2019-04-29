Next picks Graham for trio of fit-outs

The three projects – at The Quays Shopping Centre in Newry, Arnotts in Dublin and Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling – have a combined value of £5m and follow work at other Next stores.

The existing Next store in The Quays Shopping Centre in Newry will receive a £1.2m fit-out, and once complete, the floor space will have increased by 10,586 sq ft and will include a new coffee shop.

The £2.3m Dublin scheme involves an extension and will take approximately 20 weeks. Works will include the installation of escalators and lifts, a new staircase, floors, fitting rooms, fixtures and fittings.