NG Bailey lands eighth Chesterfield Hospital project

CGI of Chesterfield Royal Hospital's new Urgent & Emergency Care Department that is now under construction

This is the eighth project that NG Bailey has delivered for the Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with main contractor Integrated Healthcare Projects (IHP, a joint-venture of Vinci Construction and Sir Robert McAlpine) on the Procure 21+ healthcare framework.

This partnership started in 2013 with an operating theatre refurbishment programme and other schemes delivered include a new endoscopy and medical records departments, an extension to the emergency department and a new MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) suite.

A team from NG Bailey will be on site from this month to deliver the new two-storey development that includes an urgent treatment centre for minor injuries, as well as defined areas for paediatric care, major injuries and medical emergencies.

The high-voltage infrastructure has already been diverted by Freedom, NG Bailey’s power engineering division.

Heavy duty service modules, plant room skids, and plant room frames will be manufactured offsite to reduce the impact of the works on the wider hospital estate.

Patrick Morrison, NG Bailey’s healthcare sector director, said: “Our team at Chesterfield have delivered a number of complex refurbishment and new-build developments during the past eight years and are very experienced in successful delivery of complex installations in close proximity to live clinical areas where noise and disruption has to be kept to an absolute minimum.”

