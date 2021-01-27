NG Bailey to look after Saints

Southampton FC's St Mary’s Stadium

NG Bailey will provides the full range of mechanical, electrical and building fabric maintenance services at both St Mary’s Stadium and the club’s Staplewood training facility.

Operations director John Cooper said: “Our team will also be focusing on introducing new working practices and increasing the application of technology to improve the efficiency of the sites through reduction in energy, water and other resources.”

Tim Greenwell, the club’s chief legal & risk officer, said: “Their expertise will allow us to further maintain and improve our sites so that our players, staff and, most importantly, our fans will, in time, start to notice a really positive change. We believe that this relationship will really help us to build the facilities to carry the club forward, assist us in bringing our new sustainability strategy to life and help enhance the experience of everyone visiting St Mary’s for matches and other events.”

