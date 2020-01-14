NG Bailey wins role on Clydebank hospital

NG Bailey’s will install the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems for a new eye care centre at the hospital.

NG Bailey will be providing onsite support to the development; it will be carrying work out across a range of areas including lighting power, security alarm systems and domestic hot and cold water along with ventilation and heating.

Development of the centre is the first phase in a broader expansion plan for the hospital in order to increase services for ‘in demand’ specialities, particularly ophthalmology, orthopaedic, diagnostic and general surgery services.

NHS Golden Jubilee’s Eye Centre will be made up of six theatres and an integrated outpatient department. Work is set to be completed by summer 2020. At full capacity the centre will be able to perform 21,000 cataract procedures per year.

Chris Catterick, operations director at NG Bailey, said: “As this is an operational hospital, our main priority is ensuring that our work causes as little disruption as possible to the day-to-day activities and maintaining the utmost level of health and safety at all times to ensure the wellbeing of patients on site.”

Kier Regional Building Scotland managing director Gary Wintersgill said: “The construction of NHS Golden Jubilee’s Eye Centre is progressing well and complements the strong portfolio of healthcare projects that we are delivering throughout the country.

“As well as providing new facilities for thousands of patients at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital, Kier, supported by our supply chain partners such as NG Bailey, is creating a range of valuable employment and learning opportunities throughout this project for local residents of Clydebank and the surrounding areas to benefit from for years to come.”

