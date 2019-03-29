TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Fri March 29 2019

  3. NHBC registrations dropped 7% in February

12 hours The number of new homes registered for warranties with the National House Building Council (NHBC) was down 7% in February 2019 compared with a year before.

The NHBC says that it took 10,700 new home registrations in February 2019, of which 7,550 were in the private sector (9,080 in 2018) and 3,171 were in the affordable sector (2,495 in 2018).

For the rolling quarter, between December and February, 34,199 new homes were registered, which is 2% down on the 34,723 a year before.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “Continuing the trend from January we are seeing strong numbers in the affordable sector but an understandable drop in the private sector amid the ongoing Brexit uncertainty.

“Regardless of what happens, NHBC will continue to ensure that quality remains at the heart of what we do for homeowners whilst maintaining our support for UK housebuilders and developers.”

NHBC - UK registrations by region (December to February)

England – Regions Dec 18 to Feb 19 Dec 17 to Feb 18
NORTH EAST 1,040 1,372
NORTH WEST & MERSEYSIDE 4,128 3,708
YORKSHIRE & HUMBERSIDE 2,220 2,318
WEST MIDLANDS 3,190 3,086
EAST MIDLANDS 2,448 3,444
EASTERN 3,098 4,120
SOUTH WEST 3,043 2,990
LONDON 4,594 3,912
SOUTH EAST 6,220 5,708
TOTAL ENGLAND 29,981 30,658
SCOTLAND 2,201 2,231
WALES 1,075 1,216
NORTHERN IRELAND & ISLE OF MAN 942 618
TOTAL UK 34,199 34,723
 
