NHBC registrations dropped 7% in February

The NHBC says that it took 10,700 new home registrations in February 2019, of which 7,550 were in the private sector (9,080 in 2018) and 3,171 were in the affordable sector (2,495 in 2018).

For the rolling quarter, between December and February, 34,199 new homes were registered, which is 2% down on the 34,723 a year before.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “Continuing the trend from January we are seeing strong numbers in the affordable sector but an understandable drop in the private sector amid the ongoing Brexit uncertainty.

“Regardless of what happens, NHBC will continue to ensure that quality remains at the heart of what we do for homeowners whilst maintaining our support for UK housebuilders and developers.”

NHBC - UK registrations by region (December to February)