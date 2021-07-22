NHBC registrations hit 14-year high

According to warranty provider NHBC, registrations for new homes peaked at a 14-year high of 46,452 homes in the second quarter of 2021.

Completions were at 34,644 units.

Comparisons with 2020 data are largely meaningless since most house building sites were shut in spring 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic first arrived. However, registrations were up 130% year-on-year and completions up 213%. Within this, private sector registrations were up 227% compared to Q2 2020, from 10,865 to 35,495, while the rental sector was up 17% from 9,375 to 10,957.

Compared to Q2 2019, registrations were 9%.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “Our latest quarter’s registration statistics show the remarkable recovery the house-building industry has made since activity ground to a halt on site in April and May last year. A 14-year-high in new home registrations is quite something in the present environment.

“Despite the combined effects of the pandemic and Brexit causing labour shortages and some disruption to the supply of materials, the outlook for the medium term is a positive one. Demand for home ownership is holding strong alongside significant investor interest in the growing build to rent and retirement living sectors.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk