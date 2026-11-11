NHL launches 240t electric mining truck

Chinese equipment manufacturer Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co Ltd (NHL) has unveiled a 240t payload battery-electric mining truck at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Designated the NTE240E, the vehicle follows the earlier rollout of the manufacturer's NTE130E pure electric model. According to NHL, the introduction of the 240t capacity model represents a significant step forward in extending battery-electric technology into larger-scale haulage applications within open-pit operations, which have historically depended on diesel-powered machinery.

The vehicle is powered by a 3,100 to 4,100kWh power battery system. NHL says that the truck features a dual-path energy replenishment setup combining megawatt-level liquid-cooled DC fast charging with dynamic current reception capability via side or top-mounted overhead lines. The company claims that the high-power dual-gun megawatt charging system can increase battery charge levels from 20% to 90% within hours, allowing operators to replenish energy during scheduled shift changes and rest breaks.

NHL also states that an optimised brake energy recovery algorithm improves downhill energy recovery efficiency by 15% compared to industry averages. By replacing the traditional diesel engine and generator unit with an electric battery drive, the manufacturer claims each unit eliminates operational exhaust emissions and reduces annual carbon dioxide output by 2,000 tonnes per vehicle.

Looking ahead, NHL reports that it is developing alternative power routes including hydrogen fuel cell and hybrid systems alongside its pure electric line. The manufacturer indicates that it plans to integrate its new energy haulage fleet with autonomous driving technology, solar power generation, stationary and dynamic charging infrastructure, and smart mining dispatch systems.