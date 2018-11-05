NHS announces £600m Scottish framework

The estimated value will be £600m over the five-year framework period.

The current Principal Supply Chain Partners (PSCP) framework is coming to an end in June 2019; the new framework will allow continuity of service. The PSCP Framework is intended to support collaboration, best practice design and construction of construction projects at national, regional and local levels, respond to recent reports such as the Cole report, and demonstrate value for money.

The intention is that NHS Scotland Health Boards, Special Health Boards, Integrated Joint Boards (IJBs) and other organisations providing health and social care services in Scotland will be customers entitled to call off the framework.

This PIN notice is being issued as part of a pre-procurement market engagement to inform the marketplace of the upcoming tender for the Frameworks Scotland 3 PSCP Framework and gain feedback from the market on the intended approach. An online survey is being carried out to help define in more detail the specific requirements. Following return of the anonymous questionnaires, HFS intends to hold a face to face group market engagement day on 27 November 2018 in Glasgow.