NHS brings building maintenance in house

This means that Mitie’s contract – renewed for a fourth year in April 2019 – has come to an end.

Since 2016 NHS Property Services had been one of Mitie’s largest mobile operations – supplying mechanical and electrical services, plumbing, building maintenance, security and grounds maintenance to a portfolio of 3,500 buildings, representing about 10% of the entire NHS estate.

Selected services, including as air conditioning, heating, and gas will continue to be provided by Mitie or other specialist suppliers. But NHS Property Services is taking back include plumbing, electrical, mechanical, water systems, fire safety systems, lighting and building inspections, among others.

The change came into effect on 1st April 2020, with approximately 140 Mitie employees transferring to NHSPS employment.

NHSPS chief executive Martin Steele said: “This decision supports our business strategy to deliver improved value for the NHS and is part of a wider program to rebalance our service delivery model. By taking these elements of facilities management in-house, we will have greater control over the standard and flexibility of service we provide our NHS customers. Given the scale of this service nationally, we will also be able to achieve significant cost efficiencies, to be reinvested back into the NHS.”

