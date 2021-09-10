NHS seeks bids for asbestos removal

It aims to appoint three bidders for a duration of two years, with an option of two, 12-month extensions. The process for raising orders directly or carrying out mini competions remains the same as the current framework. However, all works with a budget of £25,000 or less will be awarded to the first-ranked supplier, while works with a budget above £25,000 will be issued via a 'quick quote' system.

The asbestos removal and remediation work has an estimated total value of £4.8m. The tender will be carried out in four stages, ending with a desktop audit counting for 20% of the score. Up to eight tenders from the third stage (technical, quality and commercial assessment) will submit the documentation set out in the tender for two complex removal projects for auditing b. Following the scored desktop audit, the three highest overall scoring bidders will be proposed onto both parts of the framework agreements.

