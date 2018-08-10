NewslettersNewsletters
Construction News

Fri August 10 2018

NHS Wales names winners for £560m frameworks

4 hours Five contractors have been selected by the National Health Service in Wales for national and regional construction framework deals worth £560m over the next four to six years.

The NHS Building for Wales national supply chain partner frameworks will cater for health related capital projects with an estimated construction value of more than £12m.

BAM, Interserve, Kier and Willmott Dixon have been chosen for this framework, which is valued at £224m.

The IHP consortium of Sir Robert McAlpine and Vinci has been named reserve contractor.

The NHS Building for Wales regional frameworks will cater for health related capital projects with an estimated construction value of between £4m and £12m.

The same four contractors are selected for this – BAM, Interserve, Kier and Willmott Dixon – along with Dawnus as well.

 

 

 

 

