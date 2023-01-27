Nice police packages for Vinci subsidiaries

French police officers (pic: Wikipedia/Rama)

The €178m (£157m) design-build-operate-maintain contract covers the restoration of the core section of the existing buildings, as well as upgrades to bring the structure in line with level 4 of the European

standards for earthquake resistance.

The contract also includes construction of new foundations for the buildings, interior fit-out and maintenance of the new facility for four years.

Vinci subsidiary Travaux du Midi has already started work on asbestos removal at the site and another group company, Triverio Construction, is carrying out roadworks and utility network construction.

Electrical work will be carried out by Vinci Energies subsidiary Jean Graniou. Dumez Côte d’Azur will be responsible for operating and maintaining the new police station.

The project is expected to employ up to 500 people and if there is any work not being carried out by a Vinci company, it will be given to small- and medium-sized local companies wherever possible.

Vinci says that all the concrete used on the project will be the company’s own ‘low-carbon’ Exegy mix, supplied by a local ready-mix firm. Exegy reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 30% compared with conventional concrete, the company claims.

Other concessions to low-carbon development will include the installation of 300m2 of photovoltaic panels on the building’s roof, 20% of heat from the station’s data centre recovered for use in space heating and hot water, and the use of “bio-sourced” timber for all joinery and flooring.

