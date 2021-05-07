Nicol of Skene brings in more charity-supporting suction dredgers

The company's current 'Anchorator'

One of the two new suction excavators will be based at its new Inverness facility and will be available to new and existing clients within the Highlands and Islands.

The suction excavators come in the form of an MTS DINO 8 which is due to be delivered in May 2021 and a MTS DINO 12 which is due to be delivered in July 2021. Both come with a 250mm suction hose and twin fans, meaning they are larger than the current machine, which the company refers to as ‘The Anchorator’.

The DINO 8 has a side tipping spoil tank with a capacity of 8m³, equipped with a standard power boom suction hose carrier and is mounted to a Volvo FM 500Hp 6x2 Globetrotter chassis. The DINO 12 is a larger suction excavator with a greater tipping spoil tank capacity of 12m³. It will be mounted to a Volvo 500Hp 8x4 chassis.

Since the introduction of ‘The Anchorator’ to the fleet in 2018, Nicol of Skene has pledged to donate to the charity, Friends of Anchor, on the client’s behalf every time it is involved on a project. The charity helps cancer and haematology patients in the North East of Scotland at the Anchor unit within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and as an ongoing supporter, Nicol of Skene has now raised £32,300 for the charity throughout their years.

Nicol of Skene’s pledge will continue, and a one-off donation will be made directly to Friends of Anchor on our client’s behalf when the machines are used on a new project.

The Anchorator boasts bright vehicle livery designed by local school pupils within the Westhill area. The winning designs from each school were chosen, consolidated and brought to life along with the collaborative logo featuring Friends of ANCHOR’s tulip and Nicol of Skene’s iconic thistle. The suction excavator’s name ‘The Anchorator’ was also thought up by the pupils.

The current Anchorator’s livery will be extended to the new suction excavators.

