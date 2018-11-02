NMC starts Jewellery Quarter lofts

Artist impression of Assay Lofts

The £3.9m scheme will see North Midland Construction construct 32 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for Elevate Property Group.

Called Assay Lofts, the development is scheduled for completion in summer 2019.

Nick Banks, operations director of NMC's building division, said: "The successful negotiation of the Assay Lofts scheme is a great opportunity for us to develop a long-term relationship with our client Elevate Property Group. Assay Lofts, when complete, will significantly contribute to the resurgence of the Jewellery Quarter area of Birmingham. Our teams are on site and have a programme of works scheduled for the coming months to create this elegant development."