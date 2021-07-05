NMCN recruits Highways England director

Louise Pavitt

Civil engineer Louise Pavitt joined NMCN on 1st July from Highways England, where she was regional delivery director for major projects in Yorkshire and the northeast.

In her new role, she will lead on the delivery of NMCN’s major infrastructure schemes and sit on the senior leadership team, reporting to infrastructure managing director Vip Gandhi.

Louise Pavitt said: “A large proportion of my career has been focused on the highways sector – spanning many aspects of construction delivery, both as a contractor and in the public sector in strategic programme delivery roles. I am looking forward to applying this experience at NMCN, which has some prestigious and infrastructure-critical projects underway and in the pipeline.”

Vip Gandhi said: “We are delighted to have Louise onboard – her comprehensive experience and team approach will be invaluable in helping us to ensure we continue to deliver maximum value on all our major projects and programmes moving forward.”

